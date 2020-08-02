Cricket's Indian Premier League will be staged in the United Arab Emirates at venues in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, subject to clearances from their respective governments.

The move has been announced due to the Covid-19 pandemic with the tournament tol be played from September 19, culminating in a final on November 10.

The IPL governing council has decided to set a 24-player limit for each squad, and also approved the use of unlimited Covid-19 substitutes.

The women's T20 Challenge will also take place in the UAE and will comprise three teams with four matches set for the IPL play-off week.