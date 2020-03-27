New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is one of the world's greatest batsman, but his dog is evidently a decent cricketer as well.

Stuck at home self-isolating, Williamson has utilised the rare break from cricket commitments to unwind with his dog, Sandy.

After the 29-year-old Black Caps star posted a gym selfie with Sandy on Thursday, Williamson shared a video to his 916,000 Instagram followers of an impressive piece of fielding from the canine.

Waiting in the slip cordon, Sandy held onto a sharp chance off Williamson's bat, the dog's reflexes at a near-professional standard.

Australian ODI captain Aaron Finch commented, "This … is … everything!!!"

Black Caps teammate Jimmy Neesham labelled it Williamson's "social media PB, easily," while BBL star Chris Jordan also showed his appreciation for the video.

The clip quickly went viral on other social media – ESPN journalist Annesha Ghosh shared the video to Twitter and wrote, "Kane Williamson's dog is also bloody perfect. Setting the bar higher every single day for their respective species, these two living beings".

Even English cricketer Tom Banton tried to replicate the feat, but his dog did not seem as interested.

What an idea, no interest though. Tag a mate like this in the slips. 🤣🐕🏏 #hometeam @adidas pic.twitter.com/H491FMDa7w — Tom Banton (@TBanton18) March 27, 2020

Sitting at No. 4 in the ICC test Batting Rankings, Williamson is considered one of cricket's most talented players across formats. He averages 50.99 in test cricket, and was named Player of the Tournament at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Earlier this month, Williamson featured in the bizarre ODI match against Australia at the SCG, where there were no spectators. New Zealand were scheduled to face their trans-Tasman rivals in another five matches, but the fixtures were all postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

