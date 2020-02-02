All the action from the fifth Twenty20 between the Black Caps and India in Tauranga.

India captain Virat Kohli has delighted in another incredible last-gasp Super Over victory over the Black Caps.

For a second straight game, India looked down and out, with the Black Caps needing just 12 off 14 balls – then three off four balls – for victory, with a stack of wickets in hand.

However, once again they couldn't get across the line, with excellent overs from Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur sending the match to a Super Over, where Bumrah, Kohli and KL Rahul combined to give India another thrilling triumph.

After believing that they had no chance of victory as the game neared a conclusion in Hamilton, in Wellington Kohli had no such fears, claiming that their great escape in the first game helped them pull off another comeback.

"What's happened in the last two games is unbelievable. We've never played in a Super Over before these two games, and now we've played two back-to-back.

"There's something new that I've learned the last few games that is when the opposition is playing that well, we've just got to stay calm, observe what's happening, and if the opportunity comes your way then you capitalise on it and try and make the most of it."

A key figure in their success was Thakur, who bowled the final over with the Black Caps needing seven runs. Four wickets later, they had only managed six, and Thakur pinpointed Ross Taylor's dismissal as a turning point in the match.

"After the last game, we all learned that you should never lose hope, and I think the first ball wicket was crucial – the pressure was on them. That's what happened, and that changed the game."

As Thakur brilliantly held his nerve, sending the match to a Super Over, Kohli had to be convinced to join Rahul to bat in the Super Over, a decision which eventually paid dividends as he struck the winning runs.

"Initially we decided Sanju [Samson] and KL, because they can both strike the ball really well, but then KL and I had a chat and he said I should walk in with him, because I have more experience, and if there's a pressure situation I'll find more options to figure out what needs to be done.

"His first two strikes were crucial in the first couple of balls, and then a bit of experience did come into play where you knock the ball into gaps and do the job."

The victory put India up 4-0 in the series ahead of the finale in Mount Maunganui tomorrow, and after pulling another victory from the jaws of defeat – while having rested three key players – India's confidence is sky-high.

"We were very proud of the way we went about this game and how we pulled things back," said Kohli.

"It feels good when you're out of the game and then you somehow find a way to come back – that shows the character of the team."

Character which, right now, many are accusing the Black Caps of lacking.