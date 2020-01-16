White Ferns Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu have announced the arrival of their first child.

Tahuhu revealed baby Grace Marie Satterthwaite was born earlier this week in a heartfelt post to Instagram today.

"Amy and I are excited to announce the arrival of Grace Marie Satterthwaite, born 13th January. We are so grateful and couldn't be happier #babysatterhuhu," she wrote.

Last year, Satterthwaite revealed she would be taking time away from cricket and captaining the White Ferns ahead of Grace's birth.

"Lea and I are overjoyed to share the news that I'm expecting our first child early in the new year," said Satterthwaite.

"It is a special time in our lives and we can't wait for this new chapter."

Amy Satterthwaite. Photo / Getty

Satterthwaite said she will take leave with the intent to return to the field when the time is right.

"I am very lucky to have great support from NZC with regard to taking a break from the game to have a family.

"I feel I still have a lot to give to the game and look forward to working my way back with an eye on the 2021 ICC Women's World Cup held in New Zealand."