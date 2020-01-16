Never-before-seen footage has emerged of Steve Smith in a furious dressing-room outburst, after losing his wicket during the 2019 Ashes.

The Australian cricket team were joined by a camera crew during the series for Amazon Prime Video documentary The Test.

During the most dramatic day at Lord's, when England bowler Jofra Archer dominated Australia's batsmen, Smith's time on the pitch became the subject of great anticipation.

Things didn't start well, however, with Smith failing to dodge a short-pitched delivery from Archer which struck him on the arm.

Smith continued to bat before suffering a more concerning blow to the neck.

The incident left him on the surface for an extended time before he continued his innings leaving a ball on middle stump to be lbw for 92.

Cameras followed Smith to the dressing room shortly after, where his outburst was captured.

In the video, he hurls his bat onto the ground in frustration before slumping onto the bench, silencing his teammates in the room.

He then removes his helmet and bows his head in his hands.

Steve Waugh's reaction to Smith being struck was also captured in the documentary.

Waugh is heard saying, "Boys, we need someone out there. We need someone out there big time".

When Smith eventually returned to bat, he was met with a handful of boos as some English fans continued to take aim at the batsman for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

Steve Smith during the Ashes test. Photo / Getty

Smith reflected on his approach to the second stage of his innings, saying he found it almost impossible to defend having been struck by Archer.

"I came out and slogged my first ball over midwicket. Defending was just the hardest thing to do," he said.

"My mind is saying work hard and defend but I was kind of like — I couldn't do it."

Smith was diagnosed with a delayed concussion the following day and was ruled out of the third test at Headingley.