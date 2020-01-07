A member of the Black Caps staff has deactivated a social media account after it was hacked and an explicit image was posted on their personal account.

The Instagram account of Black Caps media manager Willy Nicholls has been deleted after an image of a naked woman was shared to his followers.

The Herald understands the image was posted on the fourth day of the third test in Sydney.

Nicholls says the account was hacked and he was forced to deactivate the account.

"It's pretty scary," he said.

Nicholls, brother of Black Caps batsman Henry Nicholls, has held the role with New Zealand Cricket for several years.

Willy Nicholls and Ross Taylor during a Black Caps training session at Lord's last year. Photosport

In 2016, he made an appearance for New Zealand in the field during a warmup in Zimbabwe, taking a catch as a substitute in a three day game against Zimbabwe A in Harare.

The Black Caps arrive home today following a disastrous tour of Australia where they were swept 0-3 in the series, failing to post a score of more than 260 across all six innings, and were riddled with injuries and illness over the four-week long tour.

