England cricketer Jonny Bairstow was stitched up by a television director during his side's test against South Africa.

Bairstow was shown during coverage of the second test in Cape Town sitting in the players' pavilion looking through binoculars as England batted in the second innings.

The host South African broadcaster then cut to footage of female fans in the crowd giving the impression the England batsman was looking at them.

"What's he looking at Jonny Bairstow?" a commentator asked before coverage cut to a couple of female fans waving.

The commentary box was then left in hysterics as the director continued to cut to shots of female fans and Bairstow, who is not playing in the test, looking through binoculars.

The footage was shared on Twitter by BBC radio host Greg James.

The director has thrown @jbairstow21 under the bus beautifully here. pic.twitter.com/NktBlCfloi — Greg James (@gregjames) January 5, 2020

James co-hosts a podcast with England paceman Jimmy Anderson who took

5-40 at Cape Town as South Africa were bowled out for 223 in their first innings.

At stumps on day three, England were 218 for four with a lead of 264 runs.