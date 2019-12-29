All Black Jordie Barrett was in good company after being turfed out of the Boxing Day cricket test in Melbourne.

He was sent packing at about 3pm on Saturday, day three of New Zealand's heavy defeat in their first appearance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground since 1987.

By the end of that day he was among more than 130 spectators evicted from the MCG for a variety of offences including possession of alcohol, being drunk in a public place and behavioural issues.

The attendance figure for the test, which lasted four days, was just 200,000.

Police and security staff were at their busiest on day one, when 78 people were escorted out of the ground. In relation to the Barrett incident, Victoria police reported he was among two New Zealand nationals aged in their early 20s who were "evicted and have incurred a 24-hour ban from the MCG…for behavioural issues".

An MCG spokeswoman said the MCG worked with "Cricket Australia, Victoria Police and the security contractor to ensure policies are in place to allow patrons to enjoy events in a safe and inclusive environment."

"…there have been a handful of patrons who have displayed inappropriate behaviour.

"The Cricket Australia ticket and entry conditions for 2019/20 outline that a person who is in possession of a valid event ticket and is considered to be affected by the consumption of alcohol or drugs in any way may be refused entry to, or evicted from, the MCG."

Witnesses have been keen to defend Barrett, who they say was red carded for simply sculling half a beer, and that his behaviour was in no way disruptive.

"Jordie and his mates were doing what a lot had been doing and they didn't get kicked out, they were just having a bit of fun, said Heath Moore, an NZME journalist.

"His mates were yelling 'scull, scull, scull', he knocked back one drink and then sat back down. Security immediately rushed to kick him out and he didn't make a scene at all, just left calmly."