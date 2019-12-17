The Black Caps will have plenty of support for their first test appearance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in more than 30 years starting Boxing Day.

Cricket Australia has revealed that 16,000 tickets have been purchased by New Zealanders for second test of the series.

News in from @CricketAus is that over 16,000 tickets have been purchased by New Zealanders for Boxing Day! The team can't wait to have your support in Melbourne. Find out how you can meet the players at an MCG Family Day before the 26th here | https://t.co/qFSG22pnhI #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/pjURbLB7v6 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 17, 2019

The opening day of the traditional fixture is almost sold out with the only tickets remaining in the higher parts of the 100,000 capacity stadium.

The Black Caps last played a test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1987 and have only played three at the venue.

Australia lead the series 1-0 after thrashing New Zealand by 296 runs in Perth.