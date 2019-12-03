Kane Williamson and the Black Caps have earned the Spirit of Cricket award for 2019 for the way they handled the heartbreaking Cricket World Cup final defeat.

The Black Caps lost the final to England at Lord's after the match ended in a tie and was decided by a Super Over which also ended with scores level. England were awarded World Cup winners for hitting more boundaries in the match.

"The New Zealand team are worthy winners of this award. In the heat of battle, they displayed a level of sportsmanship that was fitting for such a fantastic final, and indeed tournament," Kumar Sangakkara, the president of the Marylebone Cricket Club said.

"It is a testament to their squad that even after a match that will live long in the memory for the cricket that was played, we are still talking about the Spirit of Cricket. Their actions deserve this recognition."

The award was created by the MCC and the BBC in 2013, in memory of commentator Christopher Martin-Jenkins.