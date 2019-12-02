Nepal international Anjali Chand has set a new Twenty20 record after finishing with the staggering bowling figures of 6-0 in a win over the Maldives.

Chand, who was the fifth bowler used by Nepal, destroyed the Maldives batting order which recorded eight ducks in their innings total of 16 in the South Asian Games match.

Only two Maldives batters troubled the scorers with opener Hamza Niyaz making nine and wicketkeeper Hafsaa Abdhulla scoring four. The Maldives were bowled out in the 11th over.

Nepal knocked off the winning total in just five balls.

It doesn't get any easier for the Maldives with matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the tournament, two sides ranked ahead of Nepal in the official T20 rankings.