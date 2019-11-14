Bay of Plenty Cricket has a strong focus on developing the province's young emerging talent and that continues this weekend with a new face in the Bay of Plenty Development XI that will defend Basil McBurney Trophy.

Craigs Investment Partners Bay of Plenty Development XI are the defending ND Development titleholders and begin their defence of the Basil McBurney Trophy against Northland at the neutral venue of Bledisloe Park in Pukekohe on Sunday.

Last season, the Bay of Plenty second XI started their season with a three-run loss to Poverty Bay, before dispatching Hamilton, Northland, Waikato Valley and Counties Manukau to claim the ND Second XI prize.

This season, they'll want a better start.

The ND Development competition allows Bay of Plenty Cricket to support young talent, exposing the emerging cricketers to the rigours of senior men's representative competition.

The Bay side to meet Northland continues the emphasis on youth, with the vast majority eligible to play Under 21 cricket. However, the team is not lacking in senior representative experience, with Geyser City wicketkeeper Cameron Ingram the only player making his Bay of Plenty Second XI debut.

Fergus Lellman in action for Bay of Plenty Development XI last season. Photo / File

Taylor Bettelheim, Craig Baldry, Dominic Crombie, Fergus Lellman and Cameron Riley, all made successful transitions to the Bay of Plenty senior representative side last season, from the Bay of Plenty Development ranks.

Dominic Crombie will captain the side after skippering the team to victory last season. The Bay side has two quality opening batsman in New Zealand Under 19 player Lellman and Bettelheim.

Marcel Collett, Daniel Price, Crombie and Josh Earle, will anchor the middle order, with all-rounders Jacob Logan and Niven Dovey extremely capable with both bat and ball. The bowling attack will be spearheaded by Riley, Baldry and Iman Singh with Ingram behind the stumps.

ND Basil McBurney Trophy match:

Bay of Plenty Development vs Northland at Bledisloe Park, Pukekohe.

Craigs Investment Partners Bay of Plenty players: Dominic Crombie (captain), Taylor Bettelheim, Fergus Lellman, Jacob Logan, Marcel Collett, Niven Dovey, Daniel Price, Josh Earle, Iman Singh, Cameron Ingram, Cameron Riley, Craig Baldry.

Coach: Russell Williams; Manager: Shaun Riley.