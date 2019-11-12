In the rain-affected drawn Plunket Shield game with Canterbury in Nelson at the weekend, professional Whanganui cricketer Ben Smith top scored with the bat hitting 22 and 82 in the Central Stags' two innings during the planned four-day match.

In the first innings the Stags were all out for 164 in the 61st over. Edward Nuttall was by far the best of the Canterbury bowlers taking four scalps for just 48 runs from his 14 overs, while Fraser Sheat took two wickets for 52. Smith scored 22 runs before being claimed lbw off a Nuttall ball.

In reply Canterbury were all out for 212 runs in the 60th over. Stephen Murdoch was best of the Canterbury batters with 75, while Willem Ludick took two wickets for 51 runs for the Stags.

The Stags came to the crease for third innings smashing a further 287/9 with Smith scoring 82 off 175 balls before again being judged lbw, this time off a Sheat ball.

The match was called off before Canterbury had the chance of reply. The game was drawn with Canterbury receiving one batting bonus point, while the Stags received four bowling points.

They are catching up on early Plunket Shield leaders the Firebirds, remaining in second spot after the opening three rounds but closing the gap to just 15 points.

With five rounds remaining, 20 points available per round and the Stags and Firebirds set to play each other twice in the back end of the championship that will resume in late February, it's game on in the quest for the first Plunket Shield threepeat in 80 years.

Despite a raft of pre-season injuries — leading to an injury bench full of seasoned performers and four new faces in the squad over the past three weeks, the Stags have survived with a tight first-up loss against the Auckland Aces, a dramatic outright win against ND in a tough match at the Mount and now a draw with maximum bowling points salvaged from a weather-hit match at Saxton Oval against Canterbury.

Attention now turns to the Ford Trophy with the start of the white-ball summer happening from 11am this Sunday at Palmerston North's Fitzherbert Park. The Stags will be meeting Canterbury again in the first round, a side they beat at the same venue two years ago.

Canterbury will be looking forward to resting their legs after the Stags forced them to run around the field for the final two days of the third-round Plunket Shield match, in between numerous weather and light interruptions that cost valuable time in the contest.

Having won the toss and bowled on a green deck, Canterbury held the advantage on the first day, but the Stags fought back with the ball, then comfortably reeled in Canterbury's modest lead thanks largely to a determined 145-run partnership for the third wicket between Ben Smith and Brad Schmulian.

After the pair fell in consecutive overs, the remainder of the Stags' order ensured the side did not have to bowl again as time dwindled away in the last four-dayer of 2019, 287 for nine with an overall lead of 239 when the captains shook hands for the draw late on the final afternoon.