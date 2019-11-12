In the rain-affected drawn Plunket Shield game with Canterbury in Nelson at the weekend, professional Whanganui cricketer Ben Smith top scored with the bat hitting 22 and 82 in the Central Stags' two innings during the planned four-day match.

In the first innings the Stags were all out for 164 in the 61st over. Edward Nuttall was by far the best of the Canterbury bowlers taking four scalps for just 48 runs from his 14 overs, while Fraser Sheat took two wickets for 52. Smith scored 22 runs before being claimed lbw off a Nuttall ball.

In reply Canterbury were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.