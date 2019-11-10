White Fern Sophie Devine smashed five consecutive sixes in an over as she led the Adelaide Strikers to a 17-run win over the Melbourne Stars in the women's Big Bash.

The Strikers opener hit 85 from 56 balls including a 54-run opening stand with New Zealand teammate Suzie Bates (36 off 30).

Devine carried her bat across the 20 overs and saved the best until the end with her five sixes coming off the last five balls of the innings hitting Madeline Penna to all areas.

She brought up her 50 in 49 balls before hitting 35 runs off her final seven balls.

Adelaide finished on 164 for four before Devine (2-19) and Bates (2-17) both starred with the ball as the Melbourne Stars fell short, reaching 147 for eight.