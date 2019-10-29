Whanganui Collegiate old boy Tom Bruce has recovered from minor knee surgery and will be welcomed back into the Central Stags for the second round Plunket Shield fixture that begins Wednesday against Northern Districts.

With regulars Doug Bracewell, Bevan Small, Adam Milne, Kieran Noema-Barnett and Will Young all still on the injury bench, the return of frontline batsman Bruce will be especially welcomed by the squad.

Following rehabilitation from minor keyhole surgery on his right knee in late September, Bruce passed a fitness test last week, and is looking forward to his first appearance for the Stags this season. Whanganui professional Ben Smith is also named in the side.

At least two cricketers will make their Central Stags and first-class debuts with three uncapped players named. National first-class champions the Stags have made four changes to their first-round squad, having lost Ross Taylor and Blair Tickner to the Black Caps T20 International squad, left-armer Ben Wheeler to a groin strain, and uncapped CDU19 and NZU19 allrounder Joey Field dropping out of the squad with a niggle.

Of the three uncapped players selected, 25-year-old Taranaki right-arm medium pacer Ryan Watson, a former NZ U19 representative, is the only player to have previously been named in a Plunket Shield squad, having carried the drinks a couple of seasons ago.

Nelson right-arm paceman Jarrod McKay, 19, steps up from CD A and CD U19 representation while promising young quick Ray Toole — who turns 22 today, the first day of a potential debut match — received his first CD A callup in February, after impressing for Manawatū.

Born in South Africa, Toole played grade cricket in Melbourne before moving to Palmerston North to undertake a Bachelor of Business Studies.