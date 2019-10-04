The Bay of Plenty Cricket Baywide Cup premier competition gets under way tomorrow and those new to the top level competition - Rotorua's Geyser City Cricket start their campaign against depending title holders Eves Realty Greerton in the opening round. Kristin Macfarlane reports.

Geyser City Cricket Club are making the step up to Baywide premier cricket for the first time since being established some three decades ago.

Eves Realty Greerton steamrollered their way to victory in last years Baywide Cup, reaching the title decider with an unbeaten record, before dispatching Element IMF Cadets to win the Baywide trophy for the

