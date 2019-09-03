An India court as issued an arrest warrant against current Indian test player Mohammed Shami for a domestic violence case filed by his wife.

Shami, who has played 42 tests, is set to return to India this week after playing in the two test series in the West Indies.

He has 15 days to appear in court and apply for bail.

Last year his wife Hasin Jahan accused the pace bowler of adultery and domestic violence in a social media post. He denied the claims.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly told local news media that it was 'too early' to take action.

"Once we see the charge sheet, we can decide how things stand and if the BCCI constitution calls for any action," an official told Indian reporters.