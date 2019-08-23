All the Ashes cricket action between Australia and England.









Just as Australia looked to be getting on top a dramatic momentum shift saw England grab the upper hand on day one of the third Ashes Test in Leeds.

On a miserable day where rain and bad light ruined the party the Aussies threatened, against the odds, to send England to dinner in an unhappy mood but second Test hero Jofra Archer roared to life to ensure his captain Joe Root sleeps a little bit easier going into day two.

In the last over before stumps the Aussies were bowled out for 179 as a red-hot Archer took 6/45 – his first five-wicket haul in Tests.

The overhead conditions convinced Root to bowl first and it was looking like a masterstroke when Stuart Broad had David Warner playing and missing what seemed like every ball as he got the Dukes hooping around corners.

Replacing Cameron Bancroft at the top of the order, Marcus Harris failed to capitalise on his return to the Test arena, edging Archer behind for eight and Usman Khawaja didn't fare any better, tickling a delivery down the leg side to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow for the same score.

Warner was in all sorts, regularly getting beaten past the outside edge but for the first time this series he made it into double figures and he did more than that, going on to score a valuable half century.

With Steve Smith missing because of concussion after copping a nasty blow to the neck in the second Test at Lord's, Australia needed its most senior batsman to step up and fill the void and he fulfilled the brief to perfection in incredibly difficult batting conditions.

Warner became more confident with his punches down the ground and as usual he was lightning while running between the wickets. He reached his fifty with two fours in the same over off Ben Stokes, raising his bat and soaking up the appreciative applause from his teammates.

At the other end Smith's replacement Marnus Labuschagne was the perfect partner, carrying on his good form from Lord's where he scored a match-saving 59 as Australia held on for a crucial draw to maintain a 1-0 series lead going to Headingley.

In 11 overs after tea the pair put on 70 runs as a ragged England outfit squandered its opportunity in ideal bowling conditions. Stokes and Chris Woakes were sending down far too much loose stuff that was sent to the boundary and the fielding standards dropped as twice Australia benefited from receiving four overthrows.

Warner and Labuschagne brought up a century stand for the third wicket and looked in control before a dramatic passage of play shook things back in England's favour.

Root brought Archer back into the attack and the second-gamer delivered, bowling a corker that nibbled away off the seam just enough to catch Warner's outside edge and dismiss him caught behind for 61.

Broad then delivered an absolute pearler to dismiss Travis Head for a duck. Bowling from around the wicket, the fast bowler angled the ball in and straightened it to beat Head's forward defence and clip the top of off stump.

England was then celebrating taking three wickets for three runs when, trying to tuck a ball into the on-side, the ball came off Matthew Wade's thigh pad and rolled back onto leg stump, just bumping it hard enough to dislodge a single bail.

It saw Australia collapse from 2/136 to 5/139 and it was game on again.

"England has had a crazy 10 minutes," former England captain Nasser Hussain said in commentary for Sky Sports.

Tim Paine couldn't make a significant dent on the scorecard, out for 11 when an LBW shout off Woakes was initially turned down before Root went to the DRS, which showed the ball was going to hit leg stump.

James Pattinson played a couple of nice shots but like his top-order teammates he was no match for Archer when the paceman hit the perfect line and length to elicit an outside edge that saw the ball fly into Root's safe hands at slip.

But through all the carnage Labuschagne stuck firm. The classy right-hander – who was struck on the grill second ball at Lord's – showed no fear and rarely looked troubled as he held the innings together.

He defended confidently off both front and back foot and took advantage of anything that drifted too straight onto his legs to increase his tally with minimal risk.

But Labuschagne was running out of partners if he was to score his maiden Test century. Pat Cummins reviewed his caught behind decision but was still given his marching orders for a duck as Australia slumped to 8/174.

But any hopes the Queensland batsman had of reaching triple figures when he was cut down in strange fashion on 74. A Stokes full toss hit him on the top of the pad and sent him sprawling to the ground as he lost his footing.

Labuschagne reviewed the decision but the ball was clattering into the pads and he was a goner.

"What a turnaround," former England captain Michael Atherton said in commentary for Sky Sports as the Aussies hit 9/177.

That turnaround was complete when Nathan Lyon was trapped LBW two runs later to give Archer his sixth wicket.