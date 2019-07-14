Mt Albert-based plasterer Colin Kelly says he and his son are "awfully excited" ahead of the Cricket World Cup final between New Zealand and England.

Originally from Ireland, Kelly moved to New Zealand 37 years ago and had been a longtime fan of the Black Caps.

On Friday it was announced Kelly was the winner of a Herald, Radio Sport and Air New Zealand trip for two to London for the big weekend.

"This morning we're going to head down to Lord's pretty early," he told the Herald around 6.30am (London time).

"We want to be there for the atmosphere, the start of the game and the anthems and things."

Accompanied by his 23-year-old son, Conor, the pair are looking forward to Kane Williamson and his men take on the English.

"We're awfully excited about the game today … we've just come from a walk and we're pretty refreshed," Kelly said.

Colin Kelly (right) with his son Conor and daughter Siobhan in London. Photo / Supplied

"The first thing I did this morning was check my wallet to make sure the tickets were still in there. It's in the back of my mind all the time.

"There is a buzz here for us, we're so excited."

While his time at the wicket was limited to a few indoor sessions, his four children had all played and son Conor had represented Auckland in age group levels.

Kelly was originally going to take his wife, Marie, but she couldn't get time off work so she passed the honour on to Conor, the only child who could make it.

Since he was named the winner of the trip, Kelly said he had messages of congratulations from all over New Zealand, Ireland and England.

Kelly's daughter is living in London and the pair met her yesterday.

"We were sitting outside and heard a heap of Kiwis going by and they were from all over New Zealand," he said.

"We just started talking and about the World Cup and I showed them the tickets and they said, 'You're joking' - they knew about me, it's crazy."

Asked how he rated the chances of New Zealand winning the final, Kelly said the men in black could surprise the cricketing world once more.

"England is a very good side but you never know on the day. I think we've got a very good chance of doing it, I honestly believe that."