A lucky Black Caps fan is "on top of the world" and hopes his favourite team can join him after winning a trip for two to London ahead of the Cricket World Cup final.

"Are you f****** joking?" was Colin Kelly's first reaction when Radio Sport told him this morning he'd won the competition, followed by a rapid apology for his live outburst.

But the Aucklander could easily be forgiven for his excitement following the Black Caps' dramatic semifinal win against India.

Kelly was on his way to work when the Herald called, but had pulled over to the side of the road to gather himself.

"It's amazing. I'm feeling on top of the world."

The Mt Albert-based plasterer said his 23-year-old son Conor had a similar reaction when he broke the news to him.

"I phoned him at work to say he's coming with me. I think he still doesn't believe me."

Kelly, originally from Ireland, moved to New Zealand 37 years ago and had been a longtime Black Caps fan.

While his time at the wicket was limited to a few indoor sessions, his children had all played and son Conor had represented Auckland in age group levels.

It would be their first time at a world cup, and first time to Lord's as well, the "home of cricket".

"It has been amazing watching them through the tournament, no one gave them a chance the other day against India, I just hope they can go one better this time."

The competition for NZ Herald subscribers included a prize of two Air New Zealand return premium economy flights, three nights' accommodation in London and $1000 spending money.

Other diehard cricket fans have sprung into action as the Black Caps seek to go one better than their 2015 defeat to Australia in the final.

The Black Caps will be taking on hosts England after their annihilation of Australia this morning.

Radio Hauraki content director Mike Lane was so inspired after watching the Kiwi side defeat India by 18 runs that he booked a flight to England in the hope of seeing New Zealand lift the trophy on Monday (NZT).

"I booked them at 3am last night and then I had to tell my family this morning over the breakfast table which didn't go down overly well," he told the Herald.

"I spend more time in the air than on the ground. I fly out at 2pm tomorrow, get there at 6am on Saturday. I have Saturday there, then the final and off on Monday.

"If I didn't go and New Zealand won the World Cup I'd never forgive myself so I have to go."