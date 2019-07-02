By Niall Anderson in Chester-le-Street

He might struggle to score top marks at the Brendon McCullum School of Ultra-Aggressive Captaincy, but the Black Caps are prepared to follow Kane Williamson's every softly-spoken word.

Williamson has copped criticism for conservative tactics in the Black Caps' loss to Australia, specifically, not using Trent Boult earlier to break up a pivotal Australian partnership, and a slow approach with the bat which saw the Black Caps produce an alarming 172 dot balls.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke disagreed with Williamson's bowling strategy, while The Times described him as "timid", and questioned whether New Zealand are missing McCullum's "bull-by-the-horns spirit".

Advertisement

McCullum also weighed in on the Black Caps' tactics on Twitter, saying they needed to be "prepared to take risks and force the game".

"Take on the short ball & be more proactive against spin. If they get on top, then roll the dice with big guns & ATTACK!" wrote McCullum.

I think NZ also. But it’s imperative they rediscover a bit of swagger, include Southee for his leadership & also be prepared to take risks and force the game. Take on the short ball & be more proactive against spin. If they get on top, then roll the dice with big guns & ATTACK!💪🏼 https://t.co/HcXyjVzWQV — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) July 1, 2019

Nobody has played more cricket alongside both McCullum and Williamson than Ross Taylor, and while the senior Black Caps batsman acknowledged the significant differences between their two captaincy styles, he backed Williamson's approach.

"I've played under many different captains. Obviously Brendon was the extreme and Kane has his own unique style as well.

"Brendon would want to set very attacking fields throughout the whole match and Kane would pick his moments when he wants to attack. You can talk to numerous people [about] which is the right way. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter how attacking [you are] - winning the game of the cricket is our main objective, however you do that.

"I played with Brendon for 20-odd years. He is going to be aggressive regardless of the situation. It is who he is and whether it's gambling on the bus, or commentating, he will be aggressive. He is fantastic to listen to and watch. But you've just got to play what's in front of you.

"You have to be true to yourself and be authentic and more often than not you get the right result."

Critics have suggested Kane Williamson (right) needs to take some captaincy inspiration from Brendon McCullum (left). Photo / Photosport

Williamson's much quieter demeanour – and less aggressive style of batting – leads to the obvious comparisons with his predecessor, and Taylor believes any criticism is an overreaction to the Black Caps' last two results.

"I think Kane is a fantastic world-class batsman and a world-class captain. You don't have to look far, there were some pundits out there saying he was a great captain. We lose a couple of games and he is a bad captain. He is still a great captain, he leads from the front and the team respect him and I love playing under him."

England captain Eoin Morgan also disagreed with Williamson's leadership coming under question.

"Kane is an extremely good leader. I have played with him at [Sunrisers] Hyderabad. In the changing room, he wasn't a captain at the time I was there, but he is an impressive leader. The way he goes about his business is extremely admirable. He is a quality, quality cricketer who is extremely humble and open to learning all the time and offers his time to anybody as well."

A particular strength of Williamson's captaincy is undeniable so far – leading from the front with the bat, having scored the bulk of New Zealand's runs at the World Cup.

That, as it happens, is something Taylor would like to change.

"I'd love as a team to take a little bit of pressure off him and score some runs - and not let him do everything."