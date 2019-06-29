Curry takeaways are rushing out the doors of New Zealand's Indian restaurants thanks to the Cricket World Cup.

That's according to restaurant owners and food delivery service Menulog, which have noted the increases in Indian take out orders spiking while big matches are on the telly.

Varrinder Singh, owner of Whitby Taj in Wellington, said takeaway orders had been rising over the three weeks the tournament has been running in England with demand especially high for Black Caps and India games.

Gurdeep Singh Basra, from Gem of India in Auckland's Glenfield also noticed the increases and predicted the semifinals and finals that start on July 9 to bring big business.

"We are biased, but there is nothing better than enjoying a delicious curry and Indian food while watching your country fight for the cup," he said.

A report by Menulog called The Growing App-etite Report in which 1000 people were surveyed about their takeaway dining habits found almost one-quarter of Kiwis order out when watching sports on TV.

Indian and pizza were the most popular cuisines to dig into on game days.

Menulog NZ commercial director Rory Murphy said the Indian community's love of cricket was matched by Kiwis' spicy love affair with curries.

Butter chicken was New Zealand's most popular Indian dish followed by Chicken Tikka Masala and Chicken Korma, with Mango Chicken and Malai Kofta in the top five.

However, just 30 per cent of Kiwis ordered their meals hot or extra hot, while the rest played it safe with medium or mildly spicy meals.

Menulog's largest ever New Zealand order was a $1163 Indian takeaway feast.

"Almost half of Kiwis say they order food when spending quality time with friends and family," Murphy said.

"Delicious food brings people together and throwing in a game of cricket makes it even better."

Sunny Singh from Aroma Indian Cuisine in Auckland's Newmarket agreed that cricket and curry go hand in hand.

"The best thing about a game of cricket and an Indian dinner is that it is a proper feast. It unites people, families, and friends," he said.