India remain unbeaten and moved to third following a big win over Pakistan this morning. Here is everything you need to know from the overnight action.

Forget the cricket World Cup final

The hottest ticket in the tournament was for the overnight match between India and Pakistan, countries with a sad history which has produced an intense rivalry.

About 800,000 fans applied for match tickets at Manchester's Old Trafford, which has a 26,000 capacity.

Estimates say that Indian fans took up about 65 per cent of the seating, Pakistan supporters had 20 per cent, with the rest "neutral".

Tensions remain between the two countries, and TV ads in each country mocked the other in the lead-up to the tournament.

But Sharda Ugra, an Indian journalist at ESPN's CricInfo, said relationships between the players do not reflect what many see as an unhealthy national rivalry provoked by politics.

"They have become much more careful about how they behave on the field because of all the other things that come with it…the players have an empathy for each other for being in this kind of soup," she said.

Nice start

Vijay Shankar picked up a wicket with his very first ball of the Cricket World Cup, and in very rare circumstances.

Shankar was asked to complete Bhuvneshwar Kumar's over after the Indian paceman left the field with what appeared to be a leg injury after bowling four deliveries in the fifth over.

Next ball, Shankar trapped Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq leg-before wicket for 7.

Shankar was a late addition to the starting XI, drafted in when opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out with a fractured thumb after scoring a century in India's previous win over Australia.

When sport and politics do mix

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan weighed in on selection for the game against India.

It's not garden-variety political interference, though. Imran led Pakistan to the Cricket World Cup title in 1992.

Using, Imran advised skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to go in with specialists in the batting and bowling departments.

Khan also said that both teams were under "great mental pressure, and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match".

"In Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a bold captain & today he will have to be at his daring best."

India has won all six previous World Cup head-to-heads with arch rival Pakistan.

Imran had advised the Pakistan players to "banish all fear of losing. Just give your best and fight till the last ball. Then accept whatever the result like true sportsmen. The nation's prayers are with all of you. Good Luck."

Weight lifted

Captain Gulbadin Naib was a teenage bodybuilder when he appeared on a documentary about the rise of Afghanistan cricket 11 years ago.

Like other kids, he was brought up in a refugee camp in neighbouring Pakistan because of the war in his country.

Naib told the Daily Mail: "Cricket is not just a sport, it's something else entirely in Afghanistan now.

"It brings people together and gives hope to the people. We have peace in Afghanistan now and cricket is a huge part of that."

Coming up

West Indies and Bangladesh clash in the battle of the one-win sides in Taunton as we near the halfway point of the tournament.