By Niall Anderson in Nottingham

Trent Boult has been in this position already this season.

The ball is coming out of the hand well, chances are being created, but at the end of his spell, he doesn't have the figures that his performance deserves.

Through three games of the Cricket World Cup, that's the situation Boult finds himself in, having bowled well without the rewards he'd usually expect. It's hardly panic stations – Boult's figures have still been rather good, and he has proven to be extremely economical – but considering the dominance of the Black Caps bowlers so far, it is somewhat surprising for Boult have only accounted for 10 per cent of the 30 scalps earned.

One for 44 against Sri Lanka, 2-44 against Bangladesh and 0-34 against Afghanistan is Boult's return so far at the World Cup, but if the recent past is any indication, those figures could also be a serious warning to the Black Caps' upcoming opposition, though India are likely to avoid that particular challenge at Trent Bridge in Nottingham today due to atrocious weather.

Boult has had two relatively quiet patches this season, where his performances didn't get the rewards they deserved, and on both occasions he broke out in some style.

The first was in the test arena. Having claimed just six wickets over a spell of 826 deliveries, at an average of 68, Boult then took six scalps in 15 balls in a history-making burst against Sri Lanka in Christchurch.

Similar happened in the one-day format. In a seven-game stretch between November and January, Boult had taken just eight wickets at an average of 48.2, at an economy rate of 5.8.

His response? Figures of 10-4-21-5 as India's vaunted top order were ripped apart in Hamilton.

So, it stands to reason that regression to the mean is coming at some point during the Cup, and fellow Black Caps seamer Lockie Ferguson is certain Boult will soon be amongst the wickets.

"I think he's been bowling exceptionally well, creating a lot of chances for us up front. That's the nature of international cricket, sometimes the chances don't get taken.

"He's world class, a very professional guy, and the way he talks about his bowling is pretty inspiring if I'm honest.

"I'm sure it'll turn his way pretty soon and hopefully it's on Thursday, that would be great."

The rain will surely douse any hopes of the Trent show at Trent Bridge, meaning India's batsmen won't have to a fear a repeat of Boult's Hamilton heroics. The Black Caps' next five opponents might not be so lucky.