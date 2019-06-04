Day six of the Cricket World Cup is in the books. Here's everything you need to know from the overnight action.

Sri Lanka earned their first win of the Cricket World Cup this morning with a less than impressive win over Afghanistan.

In a rain-affected match the Sri Lankans imploded from 144-1 to be all out 201 before bowling out Afghanistan for 152.

The big winner from the game? Extras which totalled 52 for the entire match, almost 15 percent of the total runs scored.

Afghanistan bowled a staggering 22 wides while Sri Lanka followed that up with 15.

Another blow for South Africa

Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the Cricket World Cup without bowling ball, leaving South Africa's pace attack in turmoil.

The 35-year-old Steyn was given as long as possible by South Africa management to prove his fitness, but a second setback on his injured right shoulder hastened the decision to call for reinforcements on the eve of tonight's crucial game against India.

Team manager Mohammed Moosajee said left-armer Beuran Hendricks, who made his ODI debut in January, had been drafted in as cover and was likely to arrive tonight.

The mo had to go

Kiwi speedster Lockie Ferguson is looking like "an 80s footballer" according to British commentators…which is not a good thing.

Ferguson's wife apparently stepped in when the moustache stepped up.

The once-twirled moustache has been cut back and this topic dominated the middle session of a new Guardian cricket podcast, featuring former England spinner Vic Marks, comedian Charlie Baker and host Emma John.

John said that in its IPL prime, the Ferguson moustache had been a "fantastic Machiavellian, silent movie, villain" affair. It was now a "bit disappointing".

The podcast members agreed that Ferguson's moustache "wasn't working for him anymore" with Baker providing the 80s footballer analogy.

Ferguson recently said he initially grew it as a gag.

"The missus wasn't super-stoked about it. So I've shaved it down a little bit. But it will grow back," he said.

Thanks but no thanks

There's been practice. There's been paintball. There's been a meeting with the Queen.

There hasn't been one shot in anger, though, from one-day cricket's No. 2-ranked team.

India's mandatory period of waiting between series means the two-time champion will be the last team to get its Cricket World Cup underway.

By the time South Africa arrived in Southampton for tonight's game, it had already lost two games at the tournament

Indian media boycotted a press conference earlier this week after two nets bowlers were put up by Indian team management.

Radio Sport will have live commentary of tonight's game along with live stats on nzherald.co.nz.

Kane Williamson - Cricketarist?

Morning jamming session with Kane Williamson: ✅@cricketworldcup - we’ve got a new Cricketarist for you!



He’s almost as good at guitar as he is as batting (but not quite) 🏏 🎸



The gifs that keep giving

RUN-OUT!



