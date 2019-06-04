By Niall Anderson in London

It has taken nearly two years, but the Black Caps can finally take some positives from their shock Champions Trophy defeat to Bangladesh.

At the time, Bangladesh's five-wicket win was seen as one of the Black Caps' most shocking one-day defeats, most specifically in the nature of how Bangladesh dumped New Zealand out of the tournament.

Read more: Black Caps reveal side to face Bangladesh

That may still ring true, but now, as another clash at a major tournament looms against Bangladesh, at least the Black Caps won't need any reminding just how dangerous their opposition can be.

On that day in Cardiff in 2017, Bangladesh recovered from 33-4 to chase down 266, with Shakib Al Hasan (114) and Mahmudullah (102 not out) combining for a record stand in a comeback for the ages.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Mahmudullah have a history of beating New Zealand in the UK. Photo / Getty

Throw in a stirring 21-run win over South Africa in their World Cup opener, and Black Caps wicketkeeper Tom Latham is well aware of the threat that Bangladesh pose.

"We have certainly seen that in the past, how they put sides under pressure, and I'm sure tomorrow will be no different," said Latham.

"We've played Bangladesh a lot over the last couple seasons, we know how they go about things, and recent tournaments, they have obviously played really well in the Champions Trophy a few years ago, then their game here a few days ago.

"So we know what threats they have on their side but hopefully we can stick to the things that we do well and keep going on the momentum that we built up a few days ago."

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor, who will be playing in his 400th international match tomorrow, is also taking a cautious approach, not reading much into the Black Caps' 3-0 series win over Bangladesh in New Zealand summer.

"We've just seen Pakistan beat England after a bilateral series of 4-0, it just shows you that it doesn't mean anything and you've got to be on your game and playing near to your best to beat any side. If you're only playing at 70 or 80 per cent, any team can tip you up, and I don't think any team in this competition is going to be good enough to win in that situation.

"We don't need to look too far back at the Champions Trophy game where we got tipped up by them in Cardiff, so we know how they can play, and Shakib does add a lot more to the balance of their side as well."

A win tomorrow would send the Black Caps to the top of the World Cup ladder as the first team to notch two victories, and such a start would be a rather handy buffer as rivals such as England and South Africa drop early games.

But, as Taylor points out and South Africa can confirm – the Black Caps will need to produce a quality performance to break down Bangladesh.