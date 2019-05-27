Australian Test cricket captain Tim Paine left fans wondering whether he was in the wrong sport after landing a stunning half-court shot during a NZ National Basketball League game.

The 34-year-old wicket-keeper batsman was among the crowd at Tasmania's Derwent Entertainment Centre for the Southern Huskies v Manawatu Jets match when he was offered the chance to try his hand at a half-court shot.

Bouncing the ball once before jumping to launch it across the court, Paine landed the shot sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Nearly nailed it from the 3/4 court too pic.twitter.com/R0Ac1P8gj9 — Jon Gourlay (@big_greasy) May 26, 2019

"Bang! Straight in. That is extraordinary," one of the commentators is heard saying.

Turning to parade around the court, Paine high-fived the excited team mascot while fans stood with applause.

After the celebrations settled, he went for one better with a three-quarter shot and while the throw was impressively close, it didn't quite hit the mark.

Paine will be back in action on the cricket pitch when he leads Australia in their Ashes series against England later in the year.

Meanwhile, the Huskies went on to hold off the Jets to claim an 89-84 victory.