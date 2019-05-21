Asif Ali will play for Pakistan at the World Cup, despite losing his 19-month-old daughter, who died from cancer in the United States on Monday.

Ali was not in Pakistan's provisional squad but was selected after an impressive series against England, when he contributed two half-centuries in the middle order. Before the tournament, Ali will be in the US for his daughter's funeral.

"My daughter, my angel, returned to Allah last night," Ali wrote on Twitter. "May Allah grant her jannat. Thanks everyone for your support, love, messages and prayers during this tough time."

Pakistan made several other changes to their provisional squad, following a 4-0 ODI series defeat in England. Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz have also been added, with Junaid Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Abid Ali missing out.

The recall of Amir, who has not played in a World Cup — he missed the 2011 and 2015 tournaments while banned for spot-fixing — is little surprise after Pakistan's fast bowling lacked bite against England.

Amir played a starring role when Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in England two years ago, taking 3-16, including the wicket of India's Virat Kohli in the final. But Amir has taken only two wickets in his past 10 ODIs, and missed the past four ODIs with suspected chickenpox.

The return of Riaz, at 33, is more surprising. He has not played an ODI since the Champions Trophy, when he returned figures of 0-87 from 8.4 overs in the opening defeat to India, and was dropped.