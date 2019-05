Will Young led a New Zealand XI to a seven-wicket win over Australia in their second unofficial one-day cricket international in Brisbane.

Young scored 130 runs off 132 balls as the visitors reached their 278-run target with 16 balls to spare.

Young was on stand-by for the World Cup but will now have shoulder surgery instead.

Having made 60 in the first match, his form in Australia places him in good stead for the test and ODI tours this summer.