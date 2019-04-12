Black Caps all-rounder Mitchell Santner has hit a last-ball six to drag his Chennai Super Kings to victory over the Rajasthan Royals in one of the most dramatic finishes in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Santner strode to the crease with the Super Kings requiring eight runs off the final three balls, after Kiwi-born Englishman Ben Stokes had dismissed Ravindra Jadeja and captain MS Dhoni.

Stokes' first delivery to Santner was a height no-ball signalled at the bowler's end by umpire Ulhas Gandhe, only to be overruled by the square-leg umpire Bruce Oxenford.

Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja, right, and Mitchell Santner celebrate their victory. Photo / AP

This sparked Dhoni to storm onto the pitch to argue with the umpires in unprecedented scenes at cricket's top level.

A wide followed after which Santner lofted the final delivery - a full toss - over long-on to send the Jaipur crowd into a frenzy.

Dhoni was later fined 50 per cent of his match fees for a Code of Conduct breach, having admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.

The victory sends the Super Kings to the top of the IPL table, with six wins from seven matches while the Royals are languishing in seventh spot with a solitary victory from six attempts.