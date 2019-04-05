Black Cap Tim Southee will be keen to put his first appearance of the season in the Indian Premier League behind him after bowling a costly over.

Southee's Royal Challengers Bangalore were in a good position against the Kolkata Knight Riders defending 205 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday night [NZT].

But although Kolkata still needed 30 on the final two overs, Andre Russell hit Southee for four sixes and a four off his shocking last over to set up Bangalore's fourth consecutive loss by five-wickets.

The Black Cap was left with figures of 0/61 from his four overs.

Advertisement

Bangalore now sit at the bottom of the IPL table having yet to claim a win this season.

Southee, who took the place of West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer, wasn't the only bowler to have an evening to forget, however.

India's Navdeep Saini conceded 13 runs in the 16th over while Australian allrounder Marcus Stoinis gave up 23 in the 17th.

Meanwhile, the win put Kolkata in second on the IPL leader board behind the Sunrisers Hyderabad.