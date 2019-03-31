The New Zealand Under-19 tour of Bangladesh, scheduled for this month, has been cancelled at the mutual agreement of both countries' cricket boards.

New Zealand Cricket chairman Greg Barclay said NZC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board agreed that sending an age-group team to one of the countries worst affected, and so soon after, the March 15 Christchurch attack, would be insensitive and inappropriate.

The third test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh that was meant to start on March 16 at Hagley Oval, was called off following the terror attack.

The Bangladesh team narrowly avoided the shootings at the Al Noor mosque.

"We have conveyed our deep sense of regret over the circumstances leading to this mutual decision, and the BCB have been both understanding and generous in response," Barclay said.

"NZC have nothing but respect for the BCB and believe this development has only served to bring our countries closer together and to strengthen our bond through cricket.

"In reply, the BCB has expressed 'solidarity with NZC and the peace-loving people of New Zealand'."

Barclay said both countries remain committed to continuing their bilateral ties across all levels, including Developmental and A tours - starting with the Bangladesh Under-19 team visit to New Zealand in September.