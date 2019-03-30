Controversial Kiwi cricketer Scott Kuggeleijn's rise has taken a further step, after being called up by an Indian Premier League side.

The 27-year-old Kuggeleijn will join Chennai Super Kings, replacing injured South African paceman Lungi Ngidi.

Black Cap players have an IPL advantage, with New Zealand Cricket allowing them to play the whole season in India.

All rounder Kuggeleijn made his T20 debut for New Zealand this year, having first played ODIs for the national side two years ago.

He has faced two trials over charges of raping a woman in 2015. These resulted in a hung jury and then an acquittal.

But his selection in the New Zealand team this year was highly controversial as a result, and he faced a hostile reception from some fans and commentators.

Chennai coach and former Black Caps captain Stephen Fleming explained why his side had picked up Kuggeleijn.

"For Lungi, we've been a bit more selective. It's obviously a different level of replacement player based on price, and we've gone with Scott Kuggeleijn, who's a New Zealand international who bowls quick and bats well," Fleming said.

"So we've looked for an allrounder, who has good pace and good variations. He'll be joining us next week.

"Kuggeleijn has got pace and the velocity, which is something different."