The Indian Premier League's opening round has been hit with controversy following one of the most polarising ways to take a wicket.

Kings XI Punjab bowler Ravi Ashwin run out Rajasthan Royals and England batsman Joss Buttler at the non-striker's end after backing up too far during the bowler's run up - known in cricket as a Mankad.

The style of dismissal is named after former Indian player Vinoo Mankad who was the first to do it during the 1947/48 tour of Australia.

The Royals were 108 for one at the time with Buttler on 68 and the side needing 77 off the final 43 balls to win.

The wicket was referred to the third umpire and despite replays showing Ashwin slowing his bowling action to wait for Buttler to walk forward, the Englishman was called out.

"The question I pose is he deliberately doing it? deliberately trying to get a jump on the runner between the wickets. It's touch and go there...I'm not a fan," former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum said in the commentary.

Buttler's wicket led a collapse as they fell short by 14 runs.

🗣️ No real argument. I didn't even load and he (Buttler) just left the place. That's pretty much it.@ashwinravi99 on Jos Buttler's dismissal.#SaddaPunjab #KXIP #RRvKXIP #VIVOIPL — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) March 25, 2019

In 2016 during and Q and A with fans on Twitter, Ashwin admitted he always thought about the Mankad dismissal.

@lk_karthik @ImAishu_ @SriniMama16 every single day,I can't push the front line,why should a batsmen gain yards. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 2, 2016

There wasn't much support on social media for Ashwin.

Ashwin was pre planned . He waited for Butler to go out of the crease. See the replay he did not have any intention of bowling that ball. Cheater — Ganesh Naik (@Iamgmn) March 25, 2019

My opinion on the Buttler/Ashwin controversy is that its NOT Buttlers fault and its NOT Ashwins fault either



Ashwin is entitled to appeal



I thought the TV umpire made the incorrect decision



Shouldve been dead ball..... play on — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) March 25, 2019

