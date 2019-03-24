Adam Milne's frustrating run of injuries has continued, with the New Zealand fast bowler set to miss the entire Indian Premier League with a heel injury.

The seamer, who hasn't played for the Black Caps since November due to various ailments, made his return in February for a New Zealand XI, but could get through only four overs before rolling his left ankle.

His subsequent absence from domestic cricket was described as precautionary, but it was seemingly far more serious, with his Mumbai Indians side now considering a replacement.

"We were waiting for his fitness report. He had an injury four weeks back while playing a game, so we needed to wait for his recovery and his progress," said Indians coach Mahela Jayawardane.

"We had a report two days back saying that he is not 100 per cent [fit] and he might not be able to be part of the extended IPL, so we have realised that we need a replacement. We are considering that. But we have got enough resources [for now]," the former Sri Lanka captain said.

The news extends an annoying run for Milne, who is also set to miss the World Cup, due to not being able to prove himself in any format over the past few months.

While he could have made a late charge or put his hand up as a first-choice injury replacement with a strong IPL, he is now set to potentially have to wait until county cricket season before he can get back to the bowling crease.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson was also unlikely to be thrust into IPL action, with his shoulder injury still a slight concern.

Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad side started their season against the Kolkata Knight Riders overnight, but coach Tom Moody indicated they would remain cautious with the star batsman, who had suffered the injury during New Zealand's second test against Bangladesh in Wellington earlier this month.

"We have got quite a few days before our next home game. If he's not available, I don't see any issues. Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] will lead our side since he's our vice-captain," said Moody.

Williamson is still set to play a major part in the IPL, having arrived in India on Friday night alongside Martin Guptill, and has been retained as Sunrisers skipper despite the return of former captain David Warner after his ban for ball tampering.

"Kane is an outstanding batsman and also a highly respected international player. He has stepped in for us last year and has shown good leadership qualities," said Moody.