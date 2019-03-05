Thankfully Whanganui's former White Fern Jess Watkin was not required to shine with the bat, but her spinners were surely a factor in the Central Hinds' excellent win over the Otago Sparks in a one day 50-over match in Palmerston North on Sunday.

Opening with Taranaki's Natalie Dodd, Watkin was out for a duck after facing just two balls, while Dodd went on to score 142, which added to captain Anlo van Deventer's 169 gave the Hinds a total of 339 after 50 overs. Twenty-eight extras helped the cause.

The Sparks batters strugled tocope with the Hinds attack which included a three wicket haul from Watkin for just 19 runs and five wickets from Mikaela Greig.

The Manawatu player took her five scalps for a paltry 15 runs from just four overs. Sparks skipper and opener Caitlin Blakley did best with the bat scoring 29 before being caught by Dodds from a Watkin ball. The Hinds won by 247 runs.