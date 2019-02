NZME has acquired the exclusive radio broadcast rights for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, with every game live and free across Radio Sport, the iHeartRadio app iheartradio.com, nzherald.co.nz and newstalkzb.co.nz.

This May to July, Radio Sport will be the number one place for cricket fans to catch every game of the World Cup, taking place in England and Wales. The team will be giving live ball by ball commentary of every game; a whopping 48 games across seven weeks. Commentary will be streamed online through iHeartRadio on nzherald.co.nz, newstalkzb.co.nz and radiosport.co.nz to allow listeners to tune in from where suits them best.

Bryan Waddle and Jeremy Coney will lead the team.

Bryan Waddle and Jeremy Coney will lead the team, providing expert commentary on all the Blackcaps games.

Waddle says, "It's exciting to be returning to the traditional home of cricket to cover the pinnacle event of world one-day cricket. After the success of the last event it will be great to be able to provide full coverage of all the games."

Advertisement

Fans will remember the exciting ride of the Blackcaps at the last World Cup, where the team made it to the final. This time, Kane Williamson and the boys will be looking to repeat history and go one step further by taking the win – it would be the first time New Zealand would claim the Cricket World Cup.

With a huge summer of cricket already underway with the series against Sri Lanka and India complete, and the Bangladesh test series underway, the teams will be ready to rumble come World Cup.

Radio Sport will continue to bring live commentary of all the Blackcaps home matches this summer, and you can listen anywhere with multiple radio frequencies around New Zealand or by streaming on iheartradio.com.