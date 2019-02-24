Eves Realty Greerton has won the honour of representing the Northern Districts at this year's National Club Championships.

The Tauranga team scored their place at the national competitions after winning the ND Club Championship title and the Eric Petrie Cup after beating Northland representatives Kamo in the finals on Sunday. The National Club Championships will be held at Cornwall Park in Auckland between April 2 and 7.

The final, which was played at Tauranga's Pemberton Park, saw Kamo win the toss, electing to field.

After losing their first wicket for 15, Tom Renouf and Nick Hendrie came together to put on a 121-run stand for the second wicket. Hendrie fell for 54, with the Greerton keeper going on to top score with 61 off 113 balls.

At 175, for the loss of five wickets, the home side looked to be headed for a big score.

Some outstanding work in the field resulted in the team from the far north effecting three run-outs of the last three Greerton batsmen, with the Bay of Plenty representatives being removed for 198. DJ Armitt took three wickets for 29 runs.

Kamo made a reasonably good start to chase down the required target to have 52 runs on the board for the loss of just two wickets. DJ Armitt top scored with 31 runs before being dismissed. However, the lack of substantial support partners cost Kamo dearly, as the Greerton bowlers took control of the encounter.

Kamo were bowled out for 135, with the second ball of the 41st over, to hand Greerton a solid 63-run victory. Josh Bates was the best of the home side's bowling, grabbing three wickets for 17 runs, with Dan Spencer and Umesh Ranaraja taking two bowling scalps apiece.

ND Club Championships final:

Eves Realty Greerton 198 (Tom Renouf 61, Nick Hendrie 54; DJ Armitt 3/29) defeated Kamo 135 (DJ Armitt 31; Josh Bates 3/17, Umesh Ranaraja 2/15, Dan Spencer 2/19).