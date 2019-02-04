Well, at least now the Black Caps are acutely aware of what they'll be up against at the Cricket World Cup.

That's the positive that New Zealand's brains trust are clutching to, after a 4-1 series humbling by India. Three hefty defeats were followed by a dominant victory, before Sunday's finale saw India triumph in the only competitive game of the series; the visitors performing better at the death to claim a 35-run victory.

It was a vast turnaround after the Black Caps had earlier hammered Sri Lanka, but the reality check was welcomed by captain Kane Williamson, who put a positive spin on the series defeat.

"They've been great experiences to have, to learn and try and move our game forward, which is extremely important for us to make steps forward in the right direction.

"The idea is that as a squad you're wanting to have guys in these situations and have these experiences, so over a bigger picture we'll all be better for it. I think that'll be the best part that came out of this series, it was a very tough series.

"We've had a large squad that have been exposed [to India's strength] and have had the experiences that we've wanted. Although they've been tough and we've been on the wrong side of the results, overall I think it's been a positive thing."

A three-match ODI series against Bangladesh this month will be the Black Caps' last 50-over clashes before two months of test cricket, domestic four-day cricket and the Indian Premier League. However, Williamson's sights are broader than the World Cup for the time being, instead hoping improvements can have them in top shape by the time they play their first Cup game in June.

"It's not so much about [the Cup] than it is about the type of cricket we want to play right here, right now, and I think if we're doing that to the best of our ability then any preparation or ideas [for the future] will progress hopefully a bit more organically rather than perhaps looking too far ahead."

The tough experiences continue with three Twenty20s against India this week, before Bangladesh arrive for the final ODI hit-outs next week.