Not since Queen teamed up with David Bowie has the New Zealand public heard so much about the adversity that comes from being under pressure.

India's triple demolition of the Black Caps in their ODI series to date has followed a familiar theme, and it doesn't matter which member of the Black Caps is speaking, you hear the common lament – "India have put us under pressure."

Where has this pressure been applied, you may ask? Well, whether it be Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult or Gary Stead talking, they'll all tell you the same thing – India's bowlers have put the Black Caps under pressure from the start with early wickets, and conversely, the Black Caps' opening bowlers haven't put India put pressure at all.

As monotonous as the line may be, they're not wrong, and Taylor offered the bluntest assessment of how India have dominated the series so far.

"We just haven't been up to it. If we're brutally honest, with both bat and ball we haven't been able to penetrate. We back ourselves to keep wickets in hand with the bat, we haven't been able to do that - India have put us under pressure for long periods of time and got wickets at crucial times. In New Zealand, if you're three or four down with still 25 overs to go, you're still a long way behind the game."

In the Black Caps' favour though is the departure of star Indian batsman Virat Kohli. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps are yet to have a moment where they have been in control of any of the three one-dayers, and if these are the days it never rains but it pours, then the Black Caps' despondency may not be over yet.

Not since 2005 have New Zealand lost four consecutive ODIs at home - as part of a seven-match losing streak at the hands of Australia – but despite minor improvements as the series has progressed, nothing to date has shown an indication that a sudden turnaround is on the cards.

In their favour though is the departure of star Indian batsman Virat Kohli, rested for the remainder of the series, and India will surely experiment with some new faces and lineups now that they have clinched series victory.

However, one of those faces could be 19-year-old phenom Shubman Gill - a player who Kohli this week said he wasn't even 10 per cent as good as when he was the same age – while classy all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is still waiting in the wings for his opportunity.

It's all fairly daunting for the Black Caps, but they have won eight of their last 10 ODIs at Hamilton's Seddon Park, where they play tomorrow afternoon, and Taylor is holding out hope for a turnaround.

"Even though the series is gone there's still a lot of pride in the team. Hamilton's been a good hunting ground for us and the World Cup's not far away, there's still some combinations to sort out."

It's not quite the last dance for the Black Caps, but their World Cup hopes will look slimmer by the game if they can't find their form. The first step to doing that? Putting India under pressure.