The Black Caps are calling on two returning players as they look to earn some respectability in their final two ODIs against India.

Jimmy Neesham and Todd Astle have been recalled to the Black Caps ODI squad, after proving their fitness in the domestic Twenty20 Super Smash over the past week.

Neesham replaces fellow all-rounder Doug Bracewell, while Astle comes in for Ish Sodhi as the leg-spinner for the final two ODIs.

Neesham shone in the three-game ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this month with some powerful performances, before missing the one-off T20 with a grade-one hamstring strain.

He should slot straight back into the starting XI for the final two matches, with Bracewell - who smacked a quickfire 50 but took no wickets in his two ODIs - making way.

Astle was included in the ODI squad to play Pakistan in November, but was ruled out of the tour before the first match with a knee injury, having only recently returned to domestic cricket with Canterbury.

His inclusion, while expected, is surprising that it comes at the expense of Sodhi, who went for just 43 runs from his 10 overs in a solid performance in the second ODI, but leaked 53 runs from seven overs in the third defeat.

However, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen explained that the selections were in line with a World Cup campaign plan, as they aim to give opportunities to different players.

"Doug and Ish have been two of the brighter spots of the ODI series so far and we've been encouraged by their performances against a quality Indian side," said Larsen.

"It's great to welcome back the all-round skills of Jimmy and Todd and we're looking forward to seeing what they can bring to the series.

"We're still looking to keep our options open with selections at this stage and ensure we continue to learn as much as we can about our players."

Bracewell and Sodhi will be available to play for Central Districts and Northern Districts respectively in the Super Smash.

Black Caps ODI squad for final two ODIs v India

Kane Williamson (c)

Todd Astle

Trent Boult

Colin de Grandhomme

Lockie Ferguson

Martin Guptill

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Colin Munro

Jimmy Neesham

Henry Nicholls

Mitchell Santner

Tim Southee

Ross Taylor