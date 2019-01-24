Mitch and Louis are both back in the studio this week with a plethora of content to get through — including the latest saga to capture the nation in the "unruly tourists". Of course, we've thrown some sport in the mix with the much-talked-about Karaka Million, Auckland Racing Club CEO Paul Wilcox joins the Pod to let us know what we're in for come Saturday. We then top everything off with a slap in the face in the form of the Black Caps' Indian reality check — damn they're good at cricket.

Warning: May contain some coarse language and adult themes, recommended to ages 18+

This episode's full agenda runs through as follows:

Luke Courtney of Same Name Confusion plugs his Auckland gig, and the fact we have THREE double passes to give away, all you've got to do is flick us a DM here and you're in the draw. (Intro)

The saddest part about the "unruly" tourists - PART 1. (4:18)

CEO of Auckland Racing Club Paul Wilcox previews the Karaka Million from his perspective. (11:52)

Australian Open chat - G'day mate! (22:40)

The unruly tourists get even sadder featuring Herald trending reporter Heath Moore - PART 2. (26:30)

Wrap and weird millennial milk chat - classic. (36:17)

Just to finish us off, a wee public service announcement as follows:

