Lydia Ko had a one shot lead with 11 to play at the LPGA's season opening Tournament of Champions - and then it all went downhill.

The two-time major winner was seeking her 21st title as a pro but went six-over in the remainder of her final round to finish seven shots behind playing partner and eventual winner Eun-Hee Ji of Korea.

Ko went from 13-under to seven-under following two double bogeys, three bogeys and a birdie in her final 11 holes. A poor stretch rarely seen by Ko, especially in a final round.

The big momentum shift came at the par five 13th when Ko, trailing Korean Ji by a shot, went well left on her drive and ended up with a double bogey. A birdie for Ji made it a three shot swing and put Ko four shots back.

Advertisement

A bogey at the next hole, the par three 14th, all but ended Ko's hopes of opening 2019 with a victory which would have been her first since April last year.

She found the water on the 18th for a second double bogey to finish the tournament at seven-under with a final round 77 in eighth place.



Ji ended up two shots clear of compatriot Mirim Lee to claim her fifth career win on the LPGA Tour.