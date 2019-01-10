Four with connections to Whanganui have been named in the wider Central Districts squad to compete at the National Under-17 Cricket Tournament at Lincoln in Christchurch on January 17-24.

The include captain Sam Sherriff and coach, Cricket Wanganui general manager Dilan Raj and Joel Clark in the named team, while Hadleigh O'Leary is one of three non-travelling reserves.

Both Sherriff and Clark are Air Chathams Wanganui players and along with O'Leary were pivotal in Wanganui's win in the recent CD U17 tournament in Napier.

The Central Districts U17 squad:

Sam Sherriff — Captain (Whanganui)

William Clark — VC (Hawkes Bay)

Joel Clark (Whanganui)

Sam Ferguson (Hawkes Bay)

Jordan Gard (Taranaki)

Brayden Hill (Hawkes Bay)

Sebastian Lauderdale Smith (Taranaki)

Joel Lavendar (Marlborough)

Harry Mowat (Hawkes Bay)

Thomas Kirk (Manawatu)

Dylan Reder (Horowhenua-Kapiti)

Finn Risteaux (Nelson)

Tom Sutherland (Marlborough)

Non-Traveling Reserves

Curtis Heaphy (Manawatu)

Hadleigh O'Leary (Whanganui)

Brandon Roberts (Hawkes Bay)

Coach — Dilan Raj

Assistant Coach / Manager — Luke Toynbee