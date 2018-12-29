The best and the worst from day four of the second test between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

A running request

In light of Angelo Mathews' hamstring injury, could we bring back runners to cricket? Sure, some batsmen and teams abused the rule by faking injuries to bring in quicker men between the wickets, but it was always full of chaos. Instead of Mathews having to only hit boundaries or hop on one foot to take singles, we could have all sorts of mix-ups out on the pitch! Always root for chaos.

Stat of the day

254

- Is New Zealand's biggest victory by runs in test cricket. To avoid being on the receiving end of a new record score, Sri Lanka – who trail by 429 runs - need to add a further 176 to their overnight total tomorrow.

Dismissal of the day

A dismissal in both senses of the word – Neil Wagner produced a beautiful short ball to finally end Dinesh Chandimal's 228 balls of resistance, and his typically fiery celebration saw him give the Sri Lankan batsman the "Shhhh" gesture, with a finger to the lips. The Black Caps weren't drawn on what it meant, but it was a fierce end to a fierce battle.

Tweet of the day

How not to love Neil Wagner? Bowls and gesticulates and screams at batsmen like he wants to maim them for life.



Then happily jogs down to fine leg, hops over the boundary in between balls, autographs bats, and smiles his ray of sunshine smile in selfies with little children. — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) December 29, 2018

Who's on top?

Hmmm, we really must stop asking this question.