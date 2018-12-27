Follow live as Australia host India in the Melbourne Boxing Day test.









On the back of Cheteshwar Pujara's second century of the series, India posted 443-7 in their first innings of the third test against Australia before captain Virat Kohli called in his troops.

Pujara led the Indian charge with 106 from 319 deliveries, with Kohli adding 82 and Mayank Agarwal adding 76.

With the four-match series tied at one-all, Australia's openers Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris faced a nervous time at the batting crease in the late stages of day two on a Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch that offered variable bounce.

The pair managed to stumble through to 8-0 from the six overs faced to end day two.

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah