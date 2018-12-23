White Ferns all-rounder Sophie Devine has become the first woman in Australia's Big Bash League to score a half-century and take five wickets in the same match.

She made 95 off 60 balls for the Adelaide Strikers as part of their 172 for three against the Melbourne Stars.

The five-wicket bag was completed in Devine's final over when Nicola Hancock was caught behind, as the Stars crumbled to 153 for nine - on Fox Sports.

Devine's figures of five for 41 were the fourth best in the tournament's history.