White Ferns all-rounder Sophie Devine has become the first woman in Australia's Big Bash League to score a half-century and take five wickets in the same match.

She made 95 off 60 balls for the Adelaide Strikers as part of their 172 for three against the Melbourne Stars.

The five-wicket bag was completed in Devine's final over when Nicola Hancock was caught behind, as the Stars crumbled to 153 for nine - on Fox Sports.

Devine's figures of five for 41 were the fourth best in the tournament's history.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

SPORT | Cricket

Boult eager to swing things NZ's way

24 Dec, 2018 5:00am
3 minutes to read
SPORT | Cricket

The verdict that has Shane Warne irked

23 Dec, 2018 11:21am
3 minutes to read
SPORT | Cricket

Better than Kohli? Question posed after amazing batting performance

23 Dec, 2018 7:57am
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Ho, ho, howzat! Swinging into festive season

23 Dec, 2018 5:00am
Quick Read