The Bay of Plenty development cricket team will spend plenty of time on the road this season.

Their 2018/19 Northern Districts development competition campaign takes them to Poverty Bay, Hamilton and Counties Manukau.

First up in the Basil McBurney Trophy title race is a trip to Gisborne to play Poverty Bay tomorrow. The trip to Gisborne will be followed by another two away games, against Hamilton in Waikato and Northland at a Counties Manukau venue to reduce the travel required.

Some Northern Districts minor associations seem to have a win-at-all-cost attitude to the Basil McBurney Trophy competition, selecting a number of senior men's representative players. Bay of Plenty Cricket's philosophy has always been about the development of the province's emerging young talent.

Two young men still at secondary school in the region will make their Bay development team debut on Sunday. Tauranga Boys' College top order batsman Taylor Bettelheim has a good array of shots in his batting arsenal. Cadets strike bowler Jacob Logan sits third on the Baywide Cup bowling stakes with seven wickets and best figures of 4/31.

Another relatively young man, Dominic Crombie, has been appointed the Bay of Plenty development team captain.

"Dominic has displayed leadership qualities which the selectors are keen to foster and promote," Bay of Plenty Cricket Association convenor of selectors Tai Bridgman-Raison said.

"It is also part of a strategy to develop a group of young leaders across our senior secondary and development squads."

Aquinas College student Fergus Lellman, who made his Bay development debut last season, will open the Bay of Plenty batting attack with Taylor Bettelheim.

Greerton leg-spinner James Boyd always gives his captain further bowling options, as his leg-spin is hard to counter. Regular development selection Blair McKenzie will pick up the keeping gloves for the side for the first time after showing steady hands behind the stumps for Te Puke this season.

Bay of Plenty Development Team

Dominic Crombie (captain), Fergus Lellman, Taylor Bettelheim, Blair McKenzie, Marcel Collett, Josh Earle, Jacob Logan, Iman Singh, Cameron Riley, Gurwinder Singh, Craig Boyd, Craig Baldry. Coach: Russell Williams.

Bay of Plenty Development Team 2018/19 Schedule

November 18 v Poverty Bay at Gisborne

December 2 v Hamilton at Hamilton

February 10 v Northland at Counties Manukau venue

February 24 v Waikato Valley at Blake Park

March 10v Counties Manukau at Blake Park

