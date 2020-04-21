Fletcher Construction has backed Fire and Emergency Services' report on the SkyCity fire, saying it reached the same conclusion about the fire starting in a cardboard roll inside roofing membrane material.

New Zealand's biggest builder defended the waterproofing contractor, saying that material was extremely common and the contractors had more than 40 years of experience.

Peter Reidy, Fletcher Construction chief executive, said: "Our own investigators have come to a similar conclusion to FENZ, that the source of the fire was the inadvertent ignition of the cardboard centre of a roll of waterproofing membrane. We are pleased that the origin and cause of the fire has been determined and that FENZ confirms that the fire was accidental.

"It should be noted that this is an extremely common product with a common application process across the industry," Reidy said.

However, the report has already been rejected by one of the contracting firms, which is calling it to be retracted.

SkyCity said today it was reviewing the report's findings and chief executive Graeme Stephens thanked FENZ.

Reidy paid tribute to the roofing membrane contractors.

"The subcontractors working on the roof of the NZICC had 40 years' experience between them, were employed by one of the two largest specialist roofing membrane installers in Auckland and the firm was approved by the product manufacturer," Reidy said.

Black smoke billows through Auckland on October 22. Photo / Michael Craig

As with all major construction firms, Fletcher Construction relied on subcontractors for specialist works when dealing with a project of this size and complexity, he said.

"We are grateful for the detailed review undertaken by FENZ and the findings in the report. There was a lot of speculation in the days following the fire but, as we said at the time, investigations require a methodical and systematic process to determine the cause.

"We were pleased with our safety processes on the day including the safe evacuation of 550 workers in less than 30 minutes from the site.

"While the FENZ investigation has been underway, FCC has undertaken a thorough review of torch-on roofing membrane processes across our sites and run facilitated workshops with frontline workers. FENZ's report is a valuable contribution to be considered by the industry as a whole, as part of our continuous safety focus.

"We want to again thank Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John for their work at the site and in the days and weeks following the fire."