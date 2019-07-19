It's finally here - the New Zealand International Film Festival kicked off on Thursday night and will be running for roughly the next fortnight, featuring some of the best cinema the world has to offer.

But that doesn't mean you should overlook the riches at the multiplex, either. Chief among these is Booksmart (dir. Olivia Wilde, rating TBC), which lands in cinemas next week. Billed as a the young woman's Superbad, the directorial debut from Olivia Wilde features Beanie Feldstein (sister to Jonah Hill) and Kaitlyn Dever as a pair of exceptionally committed, smart teenage girls who make a pact